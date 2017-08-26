WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New York set sights on Superleague

New York set sights on Superleague
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 1:12 pm
Alffi_7
Interesting developments over in the US....

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/rugbyl ... eague.html
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 1:34 pm
rollin thunder
Where a northern game stop trying to expand aaaaaaahhhhhhhh
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 2:02 pm
Smith's Brolly
Strong-running second rower
No room in the league structure? We're not in a position to turn down real prospective teams. Especially if they start in league one. They appear strapped for cash and need all the games they can.
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 3:23 pm
bramleyrhino
Gold RLFANS Member
If there is anything in this then I think the sport would be stupid to see this as anything other than a huge positive. What the last few seasons have shown us (and indeed, what closing off half of the top tier of Wembley for the first time that I can remember) is that sticking with the status quo is not going to take this game anywhere.

I think the anti-expansionists really don't have the argument any more. As a supporter, I want to see the best players that I possibly can in a competition where standards are as high as they can possibly be. Quite simply, I don't think I'm seeing that now and I don't think I will see it with things as they are. I don't think we're going to see the 'heartland' of Cumbria come up with a viable professional club, I don't see the next Jonathan Thurston coming from the Calder Valley and even if he did, I don't see the commercial breakthrough that we'd need to keep him coming from the Five Towns area.

So as a sport we need to look elsewhere for that growth, and elsewhere for ways to achieve those high standards and to attract those players, and North America seems like the most appropriateplace. It has a wealth of athletes - most of whom will, despite their talent, end up being spat out of the collegiate system with nowhere to persue professional sport - that's something we can tap into. It is an area with high levels of leisure spending power and an area with the world's largest media markets. I also think it would help us attract talent and compete with the big bucks of the NRL - what young bloke wouldn't jump at the opportunity to cross the Atlantic (or the Pacific) and live for a few years in one of America's world cities?

It's early days for Toronto but for me, they've achieved more in a year than most Super League clubs have in 20. Time will tell how sustainable it is but I think the sport is very much at the point where there is nothing to lose. You can dislike this drive to expand the sport, you can make the BS point about away fans whilst not calling out your own club's crappy marketing, and you can keep watching the sport lose profile, lose supporters, lose players and coming up with crappy structure after crappy structure as the tail wags the dog.

It's time the sport started looking at what the opportunities are, rather than worrying about who can't keep up.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 5:03 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Excellent news for RL that New York are hoping to set up professional RL.
However, back on one of my favourite subjects though, what is the grand plan for SL.

Is the long term idea to have 5/6 English clubs plus 2 /3 French clubs and 3 from "North America" and if so, is this remotely practical as far as playing overseas games every other week, especially for those clubs baseid in Toronto, New York and wherever else.

Having a "franchise" in the US could be huge for the sport but, there does need to be some serious thought about what we want from the sport and how to maximise it's income and growth.
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 5:29 pm
Andereliked92

that's excellent IMO. thanks for letting us know. also bramleyrhino and wrecat thanks too, lots of using info, at least for me.
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 5:45 pm
King Street Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
All great. But who's paying for it all?

For this to work there needs to be HUGE investment. Foxy Bingo and Batchelors Mushy Pees won't really be the global brands to catapult rugby league forward.
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 6:56 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
I would love a team from Chad to be placed in Super League, they love their RL do the africans. Chad Cheetahs ?
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 9:01 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Kuala Lumpa next.

