If there is anything in this then I think the sport would be stupid to see this as anything other than a huge positive. What the last few seasons have shown us (and indeed, what closing off half of the top tier of Wembley for the first time that I can remember) is that sticking with the status quo is not going to take this game anywhere.



I think the anti-expansionists really don't have the argument any more. As a supporter, I want to see the best players that I possibly can in a competition where standards are as high as they can possibly be. Quite simply, I don't think I'm seeing that now and I don't think I will see it with things as they are. I don't think we're going to see the 'heartland' of Cumbria come up with a viable professional club, I don't see the next Jonathan Thurston coming from the Calder Valley and even if he did, I don't see the commercial breakthrough that we'd need to keep him coming from the Five Towns area.



So as a sport we need to look elsewhere for that growth, and elsewhere for ways to achieve those high standards and to attract those players, and North America seems like the most appropriateplace. It has a wealth of athletes - most of whom will, despite their talent, end up being spat out of the collegiate system with nowhere to persue professional sport - that's something we can tap into. It is an area with high levels of leisure spending power and an area with the world's largest media markets. I also think it would help us attract talent and compete with the big bucks of the NRL - what young bloke wouldn't jump at the opportunity to cross the Atlantic (or the Pacific) and live for a few years in one of America's world cities?



It's early days for Toronto but for me, they've achieved more in a year than most Super League clubs have in 20. Time will tell how sustainable it is but I think the sport is very much at the point where there is nothing to lose. You can dislike this drive to expand the sport, you can make the BS point about away fans whilst not calling out your own club's crappy marketing, and you can keep watching the sport lose profile, lose supporters, lose players and coming up with crappy structure after crappy structure as the tail wags the dog.



It's time the sport started looking at what the opportunities are, rather than worrying about who can't keep up.