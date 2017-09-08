WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jamie Ellis

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Jamie Ellis

Post a reply
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 1:19 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1667
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Was talking to a mate at work last night after the game and he is a big Giants fan and goes to the same gym as Ellis.
He said that he was talking to Ellis last week at the gym and Ellis was fully expecting being at Shudds this season but turned up for training one morning only to be told by Thewliss that he wasn't part of the plans this season and was to turn up for training at Hull KR the following day. He was well peed off and says that he will never pull on a Shudds shirt again !!
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:18 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5836
Location: east east hull
After watching Ellis all season I'm not that impressed to be honest he's been outshone by Abdul and with us signing maguire and Atkin I can't see a place for him next year with us
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 1:37 pm
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 752
If he's not wanted elsewhere then I wouldn't mind him as a back up if we could get him cheap but he's not better than any of our current halves.
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:03 pm
FickleFingerOfFate User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2134
His kicking is his talent and he missed two kick able chances yesterday
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:45 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1756
Presdure kicks though too.

Not looking for any blame here, was Finnys kick near the death a kickable one?

One thing he does have over Finny, is that he is a little quicker, so whenever he makes a break, does tend to make metres.

Just a bit to add, I also believe he is local to the Wakefield area.

There are better out there, but are they available, are they within budget, and if overseas, do we have a quota spot free?

I mentioned the clubs hes been at, and at that time all the clubs nentioned were more successful than us, and in most cases, would say he was back up, but he was also younger, now probably just approaching the peak of his career
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:48 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1756
Just signed for Cas.

Brave move if hes a championship player
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Giantscorpio, JINJER, lampyboy, MC_Wildcat, Murgan, newgroundb4wakey, PopTart, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RWB, Sandal Cat, Tharg The Mighty, Two Points, vastman, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 279 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,4772,65576,3024,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM