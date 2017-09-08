Presdure kicks though too.



Not looking for any blame here, was Finnys kick near the death a kickable one?



One thing he does have over Finny, is that he is a little quicker, so whenever he makes a break, does tend to make metres.



Just a bit to add, I also believe he is local to the Wakefield area.



There are better out there, but are they available, are they within budget, and if overseas, do we have a quota spot free?



I mentioned the clubs hes been at, and at that time all the clubs nentioned were more successful than us, and in most cases, would say he was back up, but he was also younger, now probably just approaching the peak of his career