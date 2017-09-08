WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jamie Ellis

Wakefield Trinity Jamie Ellis

Re: Jamie Ellis
Fri Sep 08, 2017 1:19 pm
Was talking to a mate at work last night after the game and he is a big Giants fan and goes to the same gym as Ellis.
He said that he was talking to Ellis last week at the gym and Ellis was fully expecting being at Shudds this season but turned up for training one morning only to be told by Thewliss that he wasn't part of the plans this season and was to turn up for training at Hull KR the following day. He was well peed off and says that he will never pull on a Shudds shirt again !!
Re: Jamie Ellis
Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:18 pm
After watching Ellis all season I'm not that impressed to be honest he's been outshone by Abdul and with us signing maguire and Atkin I can't see a place for him next year with us
Re: Jamie Ellis
Sun Sep 10, 2017 1:37 pm
If he's not wanted elsewhere then I wouldn't mind him as a back up if we could get him cheap but he's not better than any of our current halves.
Re: Jamie Ellis
Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:03 pm
His kicking is his talent and he missed two kick able chances yesterday
Re: Jamie Ellis
Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:45 pm
Presdure kicks though too.

Not looking for any blame here, was Finnys kick near the death a kickable one?

One thing he does have over Finny, is that he is a little quicker, so whenever he makes a break, does tend to make metres.

Just a bit to add, I also believe he is local to the Wakefield area.

There are better out there, but are they available, are they within budget, and if overseas, do we have a quota spot free?

I mentioned the clubs hes been at, and at that time all the clubs nentioned were more successful than us, and in most cases, would say he was back up, but he was also younger, now probably just approaching the peak of his career
