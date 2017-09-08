Was talking to a mate at work last night after the game and he is a big Giants fan and goes to the same gym as Ellis.

He said that he was talking to Ellis last week at the gym and Ellis was fully expecting being at Shudds this season but turned up for training one morning only to be told by Thewliss that he wasn't part of the plans this season and was to turn up for training at Hull KR the following day. He was well peed off and says that he will never pull on a Shudds shirt again !!