Wakefield Trinity Jamie Ellis

Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 1:19 pm
Was talking to a mate at work last night after the game and he is a big Giants fan and goes to the same gym as Ellis.
He said that he was talking to Ellis last week at the gym and Ellis was fully expecting being at Shudds this season but turned up for training one morning only to be told by Thewliss that he wasn't part of the plans this season and was to turn up for training at Hull KR the following day. He was well peed off and says that he will never pull on a Shudds shirt again !!
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:18 pm
After watching Ellis all season I'm not that impressed to be honest he's been outshone by Abdul and with us signing maguire and Atkin I can't see a place for him next year with us
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 1:37 pm
If he's not wanted elsewhere then I wouldn't mind him as a back up if we could get him cheap but he's not better than any of our current halves.
