WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jamie Ellis

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Jamie Ellis

Post a reply
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 1:19 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1615
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Was talking to a mate at work last night after the game and he is a big Giants fan and goes to the same gym as Ellis.
He said that he was talking to Ellis last week at the gym and Ellis was fully expecting being at Shudds this season but turned up for training one morning only to be told by Thewliss that he wasn't part of the plans this season and was to turn up for training at Hull KR the following day. He was well peed off and says that he will never pull on a Shudds shirt again !!
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:18 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5732
Location: east east hull
After watching Ellis all season I'm not that impressed to be honest he's been outshone by Abdul and with us signing maguire and Atkin I can't see a place for him next year with us
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, cheshirecat57, cocker, Eastern Wildcat, got there, JINJER, KevW60349, Manuel, musson, nathb6, normycat, wakefieldwall and 178 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,9591,56476,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
18
- 16PARRAMATTA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
10
- 22PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
52
- 14HUDDERSFIELD
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
28
- 24COVENTY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
32
- 30LEIGH  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
16
- 6GLOUC  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
6
- 54CELTIC  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
56
- 14BATLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
12
- 6WIDNES
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
26
- 12FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM