Wakefield Trinity Jamie Ellis

Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 1:19 pm
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1615
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Was talking to a mate at work last night after the game and he is a big Giants fan and goes to the same gym as Ellis.
He said that he was talking to Ellis last week at the gym and Ellis was fully expecting being at Shudds this season but turned up for training one morning only to be told by Thewliss that he wasn't part of the plans this season and was to turn up for training at Hull KR the following day. He was well peed off and says that he will never pull on a Shudds shirt again !!
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
