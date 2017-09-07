WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jamie Ellis

Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:13 am
chissitt
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6979
altofts wildcat wrote:
How do we fit these so called SOO Prop and back rower into our quota with all our quota spots full with players contracted for next season???

If Williams doesn't stay, there's one there, Ellis to take his place, just a thought.

Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:23 am
altofts wildcat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3507
chissitt wrote:
If Williams doesn't stay, there's one there, Ellis to take his place, just a thought.

I will be honest I forgot about Williams which says a lot about a player who I had really high hopes for when we signed.
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:25 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26190
Location: Poodle Power!
I can't see Williams staying in which case I see no issue with Ellis - yet another potential player being slagged of before he gets a chance - Wood, Grix, Lyne, Arundal, Finn etc etc I'd hope the penny might have dropped by now.

Unless a player is disruptive in which case I wouldn't want them then I'm happy to give any player a chance.

Ive watched Williams all year because I was convinced he would be the best SL signing from the NRL this year. He's had his moments but in all honesty I've seen plenty of Ellis and he's every bit as good as the Sam Williams. Ellis is no world beater but he's not replacing one either.

Finn, Miller, Wood, Randell and Ellis is IMHO a better set of pivot players than we've had this season Finn, Miller, Wood and Williams. Just my opinion. :D

Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:27 am
chissitt
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6979
altofts wildcat wrote:
I will be honest I forgot about Williams which says a lot about a player who I had really high hopes for when we signed.

Don't think your on your own there, shame really.

Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:54 am
altofts wildcat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3507
vastman wrote:
I can't see Williams staying in which case I see no issue with Ellis - yet another potential player being slagged of before he gets a chance - Wood, Grix, Lyne, Arundal, Finn etc etc I'd hope the penny might have dropped by now.

Unless a player is disruptive in which case I wouldn't want them then I'm happy to give any player a chance.

Ive watched Williams all year because I was convinced he would be the best SL signing from the NRL this year. He's had his moments but in all honesty I've seen plenty of Ellis and he's every bit as good as the Sam Williams. Ellis is no world beater but he's not replacing one either.

Finn, Miller, Wood, Randell and Ellis is IMHO a better set of pivot players than we've had this season Finn, Miller, Wood and Williams. Just my opinion. :D

I see Ellis as a similar player to Finn. Not the quickest but can guide a team round the park which could allow his HB Partner I.E Miller to play a bit more off the cuff.
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:35 am
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6397
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
jakeyg95 wrote:
Still a quota player as he's non federation trained.

Ok, cheers jake.

Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 11:26 am
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1620
Saying Ellis has had umpteen chances with different clubs is a little harsh.

Hull signed him as a 22 year old, in 2012 from Leigh. He was behind Seymour and Horne. His chances were limited and moved onto Cas after 11 games.

He then was at Cas, only making way for Luke Gale. During this time, he played over 40 games for them.

He moved onto Huddersfield and spent two seasons there, where he was initially understudy to Luke Robinson, and played a further 30 or so games.

He is a very similar type player to Finn, and think that it would help Millers off the cuff game. He is also a little quicker too.

At 27, probably just at his peak as a half back too.
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 11:51 am
chissitt
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6979
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Saying Ellis has had umpteen chances with different clubs is a little harsh.

Hull signed him as a 22 year old, in 2012 from Leigh. He was behind Seymour and Horne. His chances were limited and moved onto Cas after 11 games.

He then was at Cas, only making way for Luke Gale. During this time, he played over 40 games for them.

He moved onto Huddersfield and spent two seasons there, where he was initially understudy to Luke Robinson, and played a further 30 or so games.

He is a very similar type player to Finn, and think that it would help Millers off the cuff game. He is also a little quicker too.

At 27, probably just at his peak as a half back too.

Is he a KR player, or is he a shudds player on loan at Hull?

Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 11:53 am
Tommy Duckfingers
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Sep 13, 2009 2:16 pm
Posts: 1189
Would be more than happy with Ellis, always thought he has been hard done by. Exceptional kicking game and decent vision.

If he was an Ozzie we'd never heard of or seen play we would be creaming our knickers left right and centre.

With whole lotta love
We worked for one year for you pigs
And you wanna break our walls down
And you wanna destroy
Well you go to hell
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 12:56 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1620
At Hull KR on season long loan like Abdull
