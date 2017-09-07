Saying Ellis has had umpteen chances with different clubs is a little harsh.



Hull signed him as a 22 year old, in 2012 from Leigh. He was behind Seymour and Horne. His chances were limited and moved onto Cas after 11 games.



He then was at Cas, only making way for Luke Gale. During this time, he played over 40 games for them.



He moved onto Huddersfield and spent two seasons there, where he was initially understudy to Luke Robinson, and played a further 30 or so games.



He is a very similar type player to Finn, and think that it would help Millers off the cuff game. He is also a little quicker too.



At 27, probably just at his peak as a half back too.