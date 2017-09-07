|
altofts wildcat wrote:
How do we fit these so called SOO Prop and back rower into our quota with all our quota spots full with players contracted for next season???
If Williams doesn't stay, there's one there, Ellis to take his place, just a thought.
fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.
Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:23 am
chissitt wrote:
If Williams doesn't stay, there's one there, Ellis to take his place, just a thought.
I will be honest I forgot about Williams which says a lot about a player who I had really high hopes for when we signed.
Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:25 am
I can't see Williams staying in which case I see no issue with Ellis - yet another potential player being slagged of before he gets a chance - Wood, Grix, Lyne, Arundal, Finn etc etc I'd hope the penny might have dropped by now.
Unless a player is disruptive in which case I wouldn't want them then I'm happy to give any player a chance.
Ive watched Williams all year because I was convinced he would be the best SL signing from the NRL this year. He's had his moments but in all honesty I've seen plenty of Ellis and he's every bit as good as the Sam Williams. Ellis is no world beater but he's not replacing one either.
Finn, Miller, Wood, Randell and Ellis is IMHO a better set of pivot players than we've had this season Finn, Miller, Wood and Williams. Just my opinion.
Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:27 am
altofts wildcat wrote:
I will be honest I forgot about Williams which says a lot about a player who I had really high hopes for when we signed.
Don't think your on your own there, shame really.
Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:54 am
vastman wrote:
I can't see Williams staying in which case I see no issue with Ellis - yet another potential player being slagged of before he gets a chance - Wood, Grix, Lyne, Arundal, Finn etc etc I'd hope the penny might have dropped by now.
Unless a player is disruptive in which case I wouldn't want them then I'm happy to give any player a chance.
Ive watched Williams all year because I was convinced he would be the best SL signing from the NRL this year. He's had his moments but in all honesty I've seen plenty of Ellis and he's every bit as good as the Sam Williams. Ellis is no world beater but he's not replacing one either.
Finn, Miller, Wood, Randell and Ellis is IMHO a better set of pivot players than we've had this season Finn, Miller, Wood and Williams. Just my opinion.
I see Ellis as a similar player to Finn. Not the quickest but can guide a team round the park which could allow his HB Partner I.E Miller to play a bit more off the cuff.
Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:35 am
jakeyg95 wrote:
Still a quota player as he's non federation trained.
Ok, cheers jake.
Thu Sep 07, 2017 11:26 am
Saying Ellis has had umpteen chances with different clubs is a little harsh.
Hull signed him as a 22 year old, in 2012 from Leigh. He was behind Seymour and Horne. His chances were limited and moved onto Cas after 11 games.
He then was at Cas, only making way for Luke Gale. During this time, he played over 40 games for them.
He moved onto Huddersfield and spent two seasons there, where he was initially understudy to Luke Robinson, and played a further 30 or so games.
He is a very similar type player to Finn, and think that it would help Millers off the cuff game. He is also a little quicker too.
At 27, probably just at his peak as a half back too.
Thu Sep 07, 2017 11:51 am
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Saying Ellis has had umpteen chances with different clubs is a little harsh.
Hull signed him as a 22 year old, in 2012 from Leigh. He was behind Seymour and Horne. His chances were limited and moved onto Cas after 11 games.
He then was at Cas, only making way for Luke Gale. During this time, he played over 40 games for them.
He moved onto Huddersfield and spent two seasons there, where he was initially understudy to Luke Robinson, and played a further 30 or so games.
He is a very similar type player to Finn, and think that it would help Millers off the cuff game. He is also a little quicker too.
At 27, probably just at his peak as a half back too.
Is he a KR player, or is he a shudds player on loan at Hull?
Thu Sep 07, 2017 11:53 am
Would be more than happy with Ellis, always thought he has been hard done by. Exceptional kicking game and decent vision.
If he was an Ozzie we'd never heard of or seen play we would be creaming our knickers left right and centre.
Thu Sep 07, 2017 12:56 pm
At Hull KR on season long loan like Abdull
