Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:13 am
chissitt
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6974
altofts wildcat wrote:
How do we fit these so called SOO Prop and back rower into our quota with all our quota spots full with players contracted for next season???

If Williams doesn't stay, there's one there, Ellis to take his place, just a thought.
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:23 am
altofts wildcat
Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3506
chissitt wrote:
If Williams doesn't stay, there's one there, Ellis to take his place, just a thought.

I will be honest I forgot about Williams which says a lot about a player who I had really high hopes for when we signed.
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:25 am
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26189
Location: Poodle Power!
I can't see Williams staying in which case I see no issue with Ellis - yet another potential player being slagged of before he gets a chance - Wood, Grix, Lyne, Arundal, Finn etc etc I'd hope the penny might have dropped by now.

Unless a player is disruptive in which case I wouldn't want them then I'm happy to give any player a chance.

Ive watched Williams all year because I was convinced he would be the best SL signing from the NRL this year. He's had his moments but in all honesty I've seen plenty of Ellis and he's every bit as good as the Sam Williams. Ellis is no world beater but he's not replacing one either.

Finn, Miller, Wood, Randell and Ellis is IMHO a better set of pivot players than we've had this season Finn, Miller, Wood and Williams. Just my opinion. :D
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:27 am
chissitt
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6974
altofts wildcat wrote:
I will be honest I forgot about Williams which says a lot about a player who I had really high hopes for when we signed.

Don't think your on your own there, shame really.
