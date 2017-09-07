I can't see Williams staying in which case I see no issue with Ellis - yet another potential player being slagged of before he gets a chance - Wood, Grix, Lyne, Arundal, Finn etc etc I'd hope the penny might have dropped by now.Unless a player is disruptive in which case I wouldn't want them then I'm happy to give any player a chance.Ive watched Williams all year because I was convinced he would be the best SL signing from the NRL this year. He's had his moments but in all honesty I've seen plenty of Ellis and he's every bit as good as the Sam Williams. Ellis is no world beater but he's not replacing one either.Finn, Miller, Wood, Randell and Ellis is IMHO a better set of pivot players than we've had this season Finn, Miller, Wood and Williams. Just my opinion.