The news article didnt say which clubs were after him Jakey, and for the record, I certainly don't think we should go in for all the players of theirs. I wasnt in favour of either Allgood or Walker, and look what happened.



I do agree, for us to improve our squad, we need to be looking at better calibre of players, but with that comes higher salaries, which we may not be in a position to do so. That is why sonetimes in the past we have had to scour around the championship.



He maybe in the championship at the moment, but has spent most of his career in the super league. Our current scrum half, has gone ok overall, and spent most of his career in the championship.



Like I say, scoring points for fun, when was the last time someone scored 400 points in a season, potentially, he could this year