|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1616
|
The news article didnt say which clubs were after him Jakey, and for the record, I certainly don't think we should go in for all the players of theirs. I wasnt in favour of either Allgood or Walker, and look what happened.
I do agree, for us to improve our squad, we need to be looking at better calibre of players, but with that comes higher salaries, which we may not be in a position to do so. That is why sonetimes in the past we have had to scour around the championship.
He maybe in the championship at the moment, but has spent most of his career in the super league. Our current scrum half, has gone ok overall, and spent most of his career in the championship.
Like I say, scoring points for fun, when was the last time someone scored 400 points in a season, potentially, he could this year
|
|
Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:52 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2106
|
Ellis has been around the block with a few SL clubs and not taken off, don't think he will with us.
Someone mentioned Ridyard,he looks quality and HKR signed that Chris Atkin from Swinton,he's supposed to be a good player.
|
|
Sun Sep 03, 2017 5:34 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1616
|
Watched the game today at Post Office Road, most of his kicks and in particular, those clearing their line for positional play, were mainly into open space, and not straight down the oppositions full backs and wingers. This is something we have been guilty of in the past.
|
|
Sun Sep 03, 2017 5:51 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3188
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Watched the game today at Post Office Road, most of his kicks and in particular, those clearing their line for positional play, were mainly into open space, and not straight down the oppositions full backs and wingers. This is something we have been guilty of in the past.
Could also be too much time on the ball by a championship defence and poor positioning of Championship rated players in the backs which I'm positive wouldn't happen in SL, hence why he's not playing there.
|
|
Sun Sep 03, 2017 6:17 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 426
|
Big lads mate wrote:
Could also be too much time on the ball by a championship defence and poor positioning of Championship rated players in the backs which I'm positive wouldn't happen in SL, hence why he's not playing there.
Agreed, much more likely that he was given both the time and space to get a decent kick away, and mixed in with a bit of poor positional play from the backs means he'll have been able to get a good position from the kick.
|
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 7:58 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1616
|
Heard from a reliable source today at work, from.someone based in our Hull office that he has had talks with the club.
Not everyones cup of tea, playing in the qualifiers. Not all players who are playing in the qualifiers, or in a lower league, are poor players, contrary to what some people think.
On top of this, I have also heard that we are in talks with an ex State Of Origin Prop and also a back rower from North Queensland.
Its getting to silly season and only time will tell
|
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:05 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3701
|
Ellis would be a disappointing signing has had umpteen chances in SL with different clubs and not made the grade
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, alegend, Barnsley Tiger, borocat, bren2k, coco the fullback, cross lane cat, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, hazzard, Lupsetbull, LyndsayGill, poplar cats alive, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, reedy, Sandal Cat, Schunter, steadygetyerboots-on, Tricky2309, vastman, Wakefield No 1, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 278 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity