WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jamie Ellis

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Jamie Ellis

Post a reply
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 8:03 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1616
The news article didnt say which clubs were after him Jakey, and for the record, I certainly don't think we should go in for all the players of theirs. I wasnt in favour of either Allgood or Walker, and look what happened.

I do agree, for us to improve our squad, we need to be looking at better calibre of players, but with that comes higher salaries, which we may not be in a position to do so. That is why sonetimes in the past we have had to scour around the championship.

He maybe in the championship at the moment, but has spent most of his career in the super league. Our current scrum half, has gone ok overall, and spent most of his career in the championship.

Like I say, scoring points for fun, when was the last time someone scored 400 points in a season, potentially, he could this year
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:52 am
FickleFingerOfFate User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2106
Ellis has been around the block with a few SL clubs and not taken off, don't think he will with us.
Someone mentioned Ridyard,he looks quality and HKR signed that Chris Atkin from Swinton,he's supposed to be a good player.
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 5:34 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1616
Watched the game today at Post Office Road, most of his kicks and in particular, those clearing their line for positional play, were mainly into open space, and not straight down the oppositions full backs and wingers. This is something we have been guilty of in the past.
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 5:51 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3188
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Watched the game today at Post Office Road, most of his kicks and in particular, those clearing their line for positional play, were mainly into open space, and not straight down the oppositions full backs and wingers. This is something we have been guilty of in the past.

Could also be too much time on the ball by a championship defence and poor positioning of Championship rated players in the backs which I'm positive wouldn't happen in SL, hence why he's not playing there.
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 6:17 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 426
Big lads mate wrote:
Could also be too much time on the ball by a championship defence and poor positioning of Championship rated players in the backs which I'm positive wouldn't happen in SL, hence why he's not playing there.


Agreed, much more likely that he was given both the time and space to get a decent kick away, and mixed in with a bit of poor positional play from the backs means he'll have been able to get a good position from the kick.
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 7:58 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1616
Heard from a reliable source today at work, from.someone based in our Hull office that he has had talks with the club.

Not everyones cup of tea, playing in the qualifiers. Not all players who are playing in the qualifiers, or in a lower league, are poor players, contrary to what some people think.

On top of this, I have also heard that we are in talks with an ex State Of Origin Prop and also a back rower from North Queensland.

Its getting to silly season and only time will tell
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:05 pm
Tricky2309 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3701
Ellis would be a disappointing signing has had umpteen chances in SL with different clubs and not made the grade
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, alegend, Barnsley Tiger, borocat, bren2k, coco the fullback, cross lane cat, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, hazzard, Lupsetbull, LyndsayGill, poplar cats alive, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, reedy, Sandal Cat, Schunter, steadygetyerboots-on, Tricky2309, vastman, Wakefield No 1, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 278 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,627,0872,11076,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 7th Sep : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Fri 8th Sep : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM