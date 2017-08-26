WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jamie Ellis

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Jamie Ellis

Post a reply
Re: Jamie Ellis
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 8:03 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1585
The news article didnt say which clubs were after him Jakey, and for the record, I certainly don't think we should go in for all the players of theirs. I wasnt in favour of either Allgood or Walker, and look what happened.

I do agree, for us to improve our squad, we need to be looking at better calibre of players, but with that comes higher salaries, which we may not be in a position to do so. That is why sonetimes in the past we have had to scour around the championship.

He maybe in the championship at the moment, but has spent most of his career in the super league. Our current scrum half, has gone ok overall, and spent most of his career in the championship.

Like I say, scoring points for fun, when was the last time someone scored 400 points in a season, potentially, he could this year
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, cheshirecat57, coco the fullback, cosmicat, djcool, Don Fox Fan 1, eastardsley, King Street Cat, PHe, reedy, The Devil's Advocate, wakeytrin, wtid71 and 181 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,622,1371,39476,1954,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
14
- 26CANTERBURY
TV
  
  TODAY : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  TODAY : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM