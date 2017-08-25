WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Good luck

Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 7:01 pm
100% League Network
For tomorrow hope you beat the pie eaters.

Enjoy the day and bring the cup back to Yorkshire.
Re: Good luck
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 7:06 pm
Cheeky half-back
For tomorrow hope you beat the pie eaters.

Enjoy the day and bring the cup back to Yorkshire.

Re: Good luck
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 5:16 am
Silver RLFANS Member

For tomorrow hope you beat the pie eaters.

Enjoy the day and bring the cup back to Yorkshire.


Re: Good luck
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 7:27 am
100% League Network
Best of luck today - would like to see FC to win especially for Gareth Ellis to go out on a high.
Re: Good luck
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 10:02 am
another coddy for the day here hope you hammer the pies :BEAT: :BEAT: :BEAT: :BEAT: :BEAT:
Re: Good luck
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 10:14 am
Cheeky half-back
Enjoy the day, back to back Challenge Cup Winners not to be sniffed at.
Win well, celebrate hard and have a hangover on Thursday.
Re: Good luck
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 10:39 am
Cheeky half-back

Hope we smash the pie eaters today.one in the face for that smug get peacock after his article i the Saturday mirror this morning.cmon u ullaaaagh.
Re: Good luck
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 11:36 am
Strong-running second rower
Good luck today guys. Bring that cup back. Black and amber for life, black and white for a day!
Re: Good luck
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 12:56 pm
Cheeky half-back

As much as I want hull to lose, i can't see Wigan keeping it close.

Hull 36 Wigan 14

