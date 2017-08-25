WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Good luck

Good luck
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 7:01 pm
Durham Giant User avatar
Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm
Posts: 11343
Location: Durham
For tomorrow hope you beat the pie eaters.

Enjoy the day and bring the cup back to Yorkshire.
Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers

Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ??????????
Re: Good luck
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 7:06 pm
Armavinit User avatar
Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 666
Durham Giant wrote:
For tomorrow hope you beat the pie eaters.

Enjoy the day and bring the cup back to Yorkshire.

:BOW: :CLAP:
Re: Good luck
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 5:16 am
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9680
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Durham Giant wrote:
For tomorrow hope you beat the pie eaters.

Enjoy the day and bring the cup back to Yorkshire.


:thumb:
Re: Good luck
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 7:27 am
Wildthing User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11305
Location: The City of Wakefield
Best of luck today - would like to see FC to win especially for Gareth Ellis to go out on a high.
TRINITY Wildcats.

