Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 10:42 am
Maximus007
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 16, 2017 11:09 am
Posts: 74
Location: The land of legends, kings and champions - St Helens
Thank you Sky sports for rearranging our Wakefield away game with less than two weeks notice before the match from Saturday to the Thursday to get it on sky after I had bought tickets, made travel arrangements etc. I cant do the Thursday!? Thank you.

Re: Thank you Sky sports you idiots!
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 3:39 pm
Sadfish
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20386
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
Seems crazy to me, I thought we had got past all this messing about.....
Re: Thank you Sky sports you idiots!
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 8:59 am
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1379
I acknowledge your frustration, but its Sky Sports who just put the deal on the table.

It was the SL club chairman who agreed (in the majority) to accept it and the subsequent disruption it would cause their supporters.
Re: Thank you Sky sports you idiots!
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 10:45 am
Maximus007
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 16, 2017 11:09 am
Posts: 74
Location: The land of legends, kings and champions - St Helens
shinymcshine wrote:
I acknowledge your frustration, but its Sky Sports who just put the deal on the table.

It was the SL club chairman who agreed (in the majority) to accept it and the subsequent disruption it would cause their supporters.



That's the problem, the SL chairman / Sky Sports don't care about us fans, all about the ££££££

Re: Thank you Sky sports you idiots!
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 10:58 am
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3900
Absolutely ridiculous.. Time to look at other alternatives with less money on the table but better terms that support the sport,not abuse it.
Re: Thank you Sky sports you idiots!
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 11:12 am
Ashton Bears
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 842
Location: Around the three Sisters
Rushed in to quick with Sky Sports should have had a look with BT Sports.
Re: Thank you Sky sports you idiots!
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 1:31 pm
Maximus007
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 16, 2017 11:09 am
Posts: 74
Location: The land of legends, kings and champions - St Helens
It would not surprise me if they did not rename it from Super League to Sky Sports league with yet another Sky sports channel added to the pakage at more cost to us working class fans, leave our sport alone you greedy ********

Re: Thank you Sky sports you idiots!
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 12:00 pm
Maximus007
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 16, 2017 11:09 am
Posts: 74
Location: The land of legends, kings and champions - St Helens
Thanks again Sky and RFL chairman, another Match re-arranged (Saints vs Salford) at only 2 weeks notice after ive bought tickets and made arrangements for it, clowns!!

Re: Thank you Sky sports you idiots!
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 12:05 pm
JonnoTheGreat

Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:28 pm
Posts: 38
Maximus007 wrote:
Thanks again Sky and RFL chairman, another Match re-arranged (Saints vs Salford) at only 2 weeks notice after ive bought tickets and made arrangements for it, clowns!!


Perhaps it's you who is the clown for making the same mistake over and over and over etc.

Maybe wait until sky announce which games are televised in future...??

Just a thought.
Re: Thank you Sky sports you idiots!
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 3:51 pm
Maximus007
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 16, 2017 11:09 am
Posts: 74
Location: The land of legends, kings and champions - St Helens
For me and a lot of fans I speak to think that Thursday night games are a joke! If your a normal working class 9am-5pm working type person how do they expect you to fight your way home then onto the likes of M62 and M60 up to places like Leeds, Wakefield , Hull etc for 8 pm K.O. then travel home to get home after midnight on a school night! All to get it on Sky!! yes I appreciate that not everyone can get to the games for various reasons and prefer to watch it on TV, Fair play to you, but when you enjoy going to the actual games like me and many others it annoying when you buy tickets , make travel / personal arrangements all for Sky and Co to change it less than two weeks before to a Thursday night, I like my Rugby at Weekend when you can make a day/night of it and not to have to muck around like this......

Does anyone else think the same or am I banging my head against a wall?again!! :DEPRESSED: :DEPRESSED: :DEPRESSED:


