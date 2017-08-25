Just wanted to say a massive thanks to RLFans for helping get a local club off the ground in Cambridgeshire.
you can read the latest update here http://freeteams.com/EnglishDragons/new ... ory=162525 .
We are playing 6 tackles of touch at the moment (as most of our players are either over 40 or under but are looking to develop players and the right social spirit of a club.
RLFans has helped us to book a winter 3g training facility which has hosted matches and regular coaching sessions as well as buy the essentials such as cones and bibs. We are really proud of the association with the website.
If anyone is down south and wants to come along PM me as we always welcome players with a cup of tea and a decent work out.
