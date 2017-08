Bang wrote: Its not just on BT. Its on everything. Freeview, Sky etc.



Premier Sports NRL deal runs out at the end of this season and there's no new deal in place yet. Nothing announced anyway.



Maybe Premier Sports aren't bothering with it again?

Hmm, ok i didn't realise that the deal was ending that could be the reason.It is something you could see BT being in for as they currently don't have RL coverage.