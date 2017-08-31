WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wembley

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Wembley

Post a reply
Re: Wembley
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 1:10 pm
Kelvin's Ferret User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 7308
Location: Drinking with Enki
shinymcshine wrote:
Cardiff hosted their Pride weekend over the August Bank Holiday, so the city was pretty busy already, and transport links weren't good either with no trains running between Newport & Cardiff, so M4 was pretty choked.

Hence, just be careful what you wish for.


That would be the crucial thing, the RFL has a habit of being a bit sloppy on the details. I like Cardiff, I've done RL there as a day trip and a weekend away, but bring the CCF forward to early July and it could be a winner. Probably get a more interest from the locals as the RU and football will be out of season too.
For contributions, remittances, payments, and all other matters of any responsibility, please refer to someone else.

“The British people love a good hero and a good hate”
Lord Northcliffe
Re: Wembley
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:10 pm
dr_feelgood Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2012 1:12 pm
Posts: 881
Location: Wigan
LeythIg wrote:
Seem to recall an interview with either Wood or Rimmer where they claim the CC final to be 3rd ranked occasion behind SL final and Magic Weekend. Seems like promotion for CC final is more of an afterthought.


Can someone please explain how an event staged over two days that attracts a 60k crowd for 6 matches is bigger than an event that draws almost 70k for one match? Only thing that I can think of is that Magic is bigger financially for the RFL whist the CC is still the more lucrative event of the 3 events for the clubs involved in the final.
Re: Wembley
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 6:57 am
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14898
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I think the RFL have an agreement the final will be played there until a certain date. The stadium is 10 years old so if it was a 10 year deal that may now be up?


I think the deal is to have one game a year (doesn't have to be the Challenge Cup Final) a year there, unsure on its length.

I still don't feel moving from Wembley is the right thing to do. The stadium is a draw for fans due to its history and a big event for the players to play there too.

It just needs better marketing, I went to to the 2013 World Cup semi there and I have never heard so many southern accents at an RL game, because the RFL had employed a marketing agency. While of course England and a World Cup game is a different product for neutrals, even of we got a fraction of those neutral fans in for a CC Final we'd be heading back in the right direction.

Another option to look at is unreseved seating in one section, this is popular at the Magic Weekend and would entice people who want to go but arent sure who else from their family and friends are going and who they will sit with.
Re: Wembley
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 4:10 pm
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14898
Had an email from the RFL saying tickets for next year won't be on sale til October as their ticket website is getting upgraded. About time too, that 'colour in the stadium map' thing they do is very outdated.
Re: Wembley
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 4:30 pm
GansonTheClown Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 26, 2013 11:22 am
Posts: 349
We should have moved away from Wembley before Hull won there! ;)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], craig hkr, FlexWheeler, GlobalRugby, Hessle rover, Jake the Peg, JEAN CAPDOUZE, PrinterThe, RoyBoy29, skoot, steadygetyerboots-on, tristram, Wellsy13 and 126 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,624,8081,73276,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
22
- 16SOUTHS
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
 < 
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
  
  TOMORROW : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM