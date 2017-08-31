shinymcshine wrote:
Cardiff hosted their Pride weekend over the August Bank Holiday, so the city was pretty busy already, and transport links weren't good either with no trains running between Newport & Cardiff, so M4 was pretty choked.
Hence, just be careful what you wish for.
That would be the crucial thing, the RFL has a habit of being a bit sloppy on the details. I like Cardiff, I've done RL there as a day trip and a weekend away, but bring the CCF forward to early July and it could be a winner. Probably get a more interest from the locals as the RU and football will be out of season too.