Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: I think the RFL have an agreement the final will be played there until a certain date. The stadium is 10 years old so if it was a 10 year deal that may now be up?

I think the deal is to have one game a year (doesn't have to be the Challenge Cup Final) a year there, unsure on its length.I still don't feel moving from Wembley is the right thing to do. The stadium is a draw for fans due to its history and a big event for the players to play there too.It just needs better marketing, I went to to the 2013 World Cup semi there and I have never heard so many southern accents at an RL game, because the RFL had employed a marketing agency. While of course England and a World Cup game is a different product for neutrals, even of we got a fraction of those neutral fans in for a CC Final we'd be heading back in the right direction.Another option to look at is unreseved seating in one section, this is popular at the Magic Weekend and would entice people who want to go but arent sure who else from their family and friends are going and who they will sit with.