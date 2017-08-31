LeythIg wrote: Seem to recall an interview with either Wood or Rimmer where they claim the CC final to be 3rd ranked occasion behind SL final and Magic Weekend . Seems like promotion for CC final is more of an afterthought.

Can someone please explain how an event staged over two days that attracts a 60k crowd for 6 matches is bigger than an event that draws almost 70k for one match? Only thing that I can think of is that Magic is bigger financially for the RFL whist the CC is still the more lucrative event of the 3 events for the clubs involved in the final.