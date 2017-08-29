DGM wrote: The RFL sent our club 6 free CC Final tickets, less than 2 weeks before the final.



Unfortunately, this didn't give us enough time to raffle/give as prizes at a club event, and many people who were offered the tickets had to turn down due to other commitments/travel issues etc.



Compare this to the Magic Weekend, where we sell two coach loads for the day. Tickets are cheaper so more people fancy it, there are incentives financially to the club by organising it, and there's plenty of time to plan it.



I know of no other clubs near us that ran trips to the CCF.

See, this is the sort of stuff that frustrates me. This sort of promotion for 2018 should be starting today - the first working day after the last final.Offer clubs a period where they can sell tickets (even offer a discount on face value to club members) and allow the club to pocket a commission. That way, they have a whole calendar of events, fixtures etc to push their tickets and raise funds. I'm sure that some of our bigger amateur clubs - your Stanningley's, St Pats/Judes and Siddalls of this world have enough members to easily fill a bus at the very least if it's promoted right.