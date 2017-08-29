|
DGM wrote:
The RFL sent our club 6 free CC Final tickets, less than 2 weeks before the final.
Unfortunately, this didn't give us enough time to raffle/give as prizes at a club event, and many people who were offered the tickets had to turn down due to other commitments/travel issues etc.
Compare this to the Magic Weekend, where we sell two coach loads for the day. Tickets are cheaper so more people fancy it, there are incentives financially to the club by organising it, and there's plenty of time to plan it.
I know of no other clubs near us that ran trips to the CCF.
See, this is the sort of stuff that frustrates me. This sort of promotion for 2018 should be starting today - the first working day after the last final.
Offer clubs a period where they can sell tickets (even offer a discount on face value to club members) and allow the club to pocket a commission. That way, they have a whole calendar of events, fixtures etc to push their tickets and raise funds. I'm sure that some of our bigger amateur clubs - your Stanningley's, St Pats/Judes and Siddalls of this world have enough members to easily fill a bus at the very least if it's promoted right.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Tue Aug 29, 2017 1:14 pm
DGM wrote:
The RFL sent our club 6 free CC Final tickets, less than 2 weeks before the final.
Unfortunately, this didn't give us enough time to raffle/give as prizes at a club event, and many people who were offered the tickets had to turn down due to other commitments/travel issues etc.
Compare this to the Magic Weekend, where we sell two coach loads for the day. Tickets are cheaper so more people fancy it, there are incentives financially to the club by organising it, and there's plenty of time to plan it.
I know of no other clubs near us that ran trips to the CCF.
Seem to recall an interview with either Wood or Rimmer where they claim the CC final to be 3rd ranked occasion behind SL final and Magic Weekend. Seems like promotion for CC final is more of an afterthought.
Tue Aug 29, 2017 1:48 pm
There are of course other issues affecting the CCF attendance, but engaging community clubs is certainly a trick they're missing.
As I said in my previous post, we take plenty to the MW, and we make a bit of money for the club in doing so. If similar offers/timescales were available for the CCF, we'd certainly do the same.
We're not a huge club, we have c90-100 juniors and an open age. Plus parents & other family members, if priced accordingly we could easily do two coaches.
The problem is that Newcastle is way more attractive at the moment (to people at our club as neutrals). It's less travel time, cheaper, you generally get a better view, and you see 3 games.
