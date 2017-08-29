WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wembley

Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:27 am
jakeyg95




nottinghamtiger wrote:
I'm not sure RL supporters are attending as neutrals anymore.
No atmposphere, high ticket prices and increased travelling costs have made it an expensive day unless your team are playing,


High ticket prices? I've never been to the cup final unfortunately as Wakefield are usually quite crap but everyone on here nevet stops whinging about tickets being too cheap.
Re: Wembley
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:28 am
little wayne69



GIANT DAZ wrote:
I disagree, where i was sat there were 4 Giants fans in front of me, a family of Wakey fans, one of Bradford fans, one lot of Saints fans, a group of Fax fans, i also saw Cas, Fev, Leigh, Dewsbury, London Broncos and Leeds shirts in the concourse near me as well as plenty of amateur shirts too.

I was lucky as i won tickets and got a lift so my entire day cost me less than £30 and as a neutral i thoroughly enjoyed it.

Simple question Daz, would you have gone without the free tickets and a lift as a neutral?
At one time all the supporters mentioned above would have gone down in coaches' for the weekend, not anymore because of the expense involved and the sad fact that RL is on the decline is why your talking about counting out individual supporters.
Last edited by little wayne69 on Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:29 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Wembley
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:29 am
bramleyrhino






nottinghamtiger wrote:
I'm not sure RL supporters are attending as neutrals anymore.
No atmposphere, high ticket prices and increased travelling costs have made it an expensive day unless your team are playing,


I disagree that you don't see as many neutrals any more, but I would argue that you see fewer and fewer 'club trips' at Wembley.

The RFU has a big focus on marketing itself within the amateur clubs - it's often the only way you can actually buy tickets. I wonder if the RFL is reaching out to our amateur clubs in the same way. I'm sure that with the right incentive (a decent kick-back on ticket sales), most decent amateur clubs could fill a coach - they certainly used to do.

Or perhaps this already does go on, and the falling numbers is a symptom of falling participation?
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Re: Wembley
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:59 am
Wellsy13






My only issue with Wembley is that, because London is so huge, fans before and after are very spread out until they hit the stadium.

At Cardiff or Edinburgh, they all hit the town. They're all together. Makes it special.

