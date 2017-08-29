nottinghamtiger wrote:
I'm not sure RL supporters are attending as neutrals anymore.
No atmposphere, high ticket prices and increased travelling costs have made it an expensive day unless your team are playing,
High ticket prices? I've never been to the cup final unfortunately as Wakefield are usually quite crap but everyone on here nevet stops whinging about tickets being too cheap.