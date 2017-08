ComeOnYouUll wrote: Wembley is the home of the Challenge Cup Final. It should never be moved, that really would be the death of the competition.



I'd rather have 68k there than in the Principality Stadium or anywhere else.

It was once a great place for RL no doubt. Twin towers and all that history, great atmosphere too in the old one. It's not the same now though, and i personally don't have near the same affections for this new version and don't think i ever will which is a shame. moreover, Watching a cup final being played out in a stadium barely 2/3rd's full is sad to see and an embarrassment for the game when being shown to a national audience and plugged as the games premier cup competition.I don't agree either that moving it will be the death of the competition. We would pretty much fill cardiff every year with the crowds we get currently, although it does need a bit of a revamp and moving to earlier in the year imo.