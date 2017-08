Ganson's Optician wrote: All the free/cheap tickets are seriously devaluing the game, hence why people who have always paid full whack in advance chose to turn up and pay a fiver to a shady character to sit in Club Wembley.



Until such time as we get genuine full houses ticket offers should be part of the mix. Football clubs and RU clubs do use them if they know they'll have significant spare capacity. I do however agree that premium seats shouldn't be given away. At a ground like Wembley there aren't any really had seats anyway. FWIW I'd paid £40 months ago for my Club Wembley ticket as part of an early bird deal.