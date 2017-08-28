Kelvin's Ferret wrote: One final point, London's most widely read newspaper is the Evening Standard. It occasionally covers RL, but on Friday there was absolutely nothing. After the semifinals the RFL should have been hitting it with ticket promotions i.e. comps to win free tickets as well as ticket promotions.

All the free/cheap tickets are seriously devaluing the game, hence why people who have always paid full whack in advance chose to turn up and pay a fiver to a shady character to sit in Club Wembley.I'd say that there was at least 200 sat in front of us (prime seats) clearly on a free ticket because their kids were doing the obligatory dance. If you have to give them tickets, surely put them up top and sell the premium tickets to genuine punters?We need to have the confidence in our product to be able to sell it at the right price. Instead we have the ridiculous situation where a league game at Belle Vue costs more than any of the 'marquee' events.Other sports manage to pull in big crowds for such occasions, despite the fact they have little interest in the sport itself - at least not to start with. What is it about RL that makes it so unfashionable? To me, the obsession with targeting families is a flawed approach. It might upset the traditionalists who want to turn up an hour before kick off with a flask of bovril and a tatty looking corned-beef barm then be home for the One Show; but, the way to bring in new crowds is to pull in younger people with disposable income who want to be seen "checking-in" at the fashionable event of the day.