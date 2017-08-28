WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wembley

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Wembley

Post a reply
Re: Wembley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 3:51 pm
Kelvin's Ferret User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 7306
Location: Drinking with Enki
I think a fair summary is that the best team won on the day, it was actually a pretty good game, but the late August bank holiday weekend is no longer a good time to hold what should be a prize event. Personally I went as a neutral, as I do pretty much every year, and really enjoyed it, as I do most years. But it has lost a bit of its sparkle.

I would move it to June, whilst the soccer and RU seasons are on break, before the great summer getaway gets underway and before Network Rail shut down large swathes of the rail infrastructure (on Saturday Euston was closed and most of Waterloo and London Bridge stations were closed). Shutting down the rail network drives people on to motorways already crippled by active traffic mismanagement systems and hundreds of miles of road(not)works.

The attendance has been struggling for a while. The Club Wembley issue has masked it for a few years. Now these are on general sale that mask has slipped. I also agree with those people annoyed with endless trips to the bog/kiosks, it is becoming a bit like Australia in that respect. However, there's no chance of it being addressed as the stadium relies on this behaviour for commercial reasons.

One final point, London's most widely read newspaper is the Evening Standard. It occasionally covers RL, but on Friday there was absolutely nothing. After the semifinals the RFL should have been hitting it with ticket promotions i.e. comps to win free tickets as well as ticket promotions.
For contributions, remittances, payments, and all other matters of any responsibility, please refer to someone else.

“The British people love a good hero and a good hate”
Lord Northcliffe
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, bramleyrhino, cas all the way, ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., Google [Bot], JEAN CAPDOUZE, Kelvin's Ferret, oooh Gravy!, Richie, Salford red all over, Seth, Tricky2309, wrencat1873 and 139 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,622,9991,75776,1994,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
18
- 44BATLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
28
- 35SWINTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
24
- 30OLDHAM  
  TODAY : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM