I think a fair summary is that the best team won on the day, it was actually a pretty good game, but the late August bank holiday weekend is no longer a good time to hold what should be a prize event. Personally I went as a neutral, as I do pretty much every year, and really enjoyed it, as I do most years. But it has lost a bit of its sparkle.



I would move it to June, whilst the soccer and RU seasons are on break, before the great summer getaway gets underway and before Network Rail shut down large swathes of the rail infrastructure (on Saturday Euston was closed and most of Waterloo and London Bridge stations were closed). Shutting down the rail network drives people on to motorways already crippled by active traffic mismanagement systems and hundreds of miles of road(not)works.



The attendance has been struggling for a while. The Club Wembley issue has masked it for a few years. Now these are on general sale that mask has slipped. I also agree with those people annoyed with endless trips to the bog/kiosks, it is becoming a bit like Australia in that respect. However, there's no chance of it being addressed as the stadium relies on this behaviour for commercial reasons.



One final point, London's most widely read newspaper is the Evening Standard. It occasionally covers RL, but on Friday there was absolutely nothing. After the semifinals the RFL should have been hitting it with ticket promotions i.e. comps to win free tickets as well as ticket promotions.