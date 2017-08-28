On the crowd issue, I have been to new Wembley 4 times now (2008, 2013, 2016 & 2017) and I don't think Hull have taken a massively different number to all 4 finals (possibly more in 2008, less in 2013) but what has been noticeable is the decline in neutral fans.



You used to see whole blocks of coach trips, club/pub trips, junior RL teams, this year when Hull score about 75% of the ground cheered, and not just because Wigan are unpopular in RL!



I don't feel the August Bank Holiday is the right date for this game anymore, it is too near the end of the season (Hull now have to face Leeds in a crucial game on Thursday with a short turnaround whilst still having victory parade today)



it is also one of the busiest weekends of the year for other events, there has been Creamfields over in Cheshire, Leeds fest in Yorkshire, a full football programme, the McGregor-Mayweather fight, and whilst driving down we saw several small festivals, events and even a big Christian worship festival in Lincolnshire. Diehard RL fans will attend Wembley regardless, but it only takes a few thousand neutrals to spend their money elsewhere to make the crowd drop and there are a lot of other distractions on August Bank Holiday.



Moving the final to July would be better for the flow of the regular season (could play it just before the Super 8s start) and also be better for media attention, while the Football is off SKY will report on anything to fill the airtime.



I don't think moving from Wembley is the answer, the stadium is a draw in its own right due to its history and finally winning there last year meant more than winning in Cardiff did. The RFL need to up their marketing spend and get the interest back, this year looked very much like it was done on the cheap, no 'famous' singer for the anthems, no choir...when the NFL come to town they go all out, we just do it on the cheap and hope for the best.