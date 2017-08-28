If Wigan had been the better team I think more fingers would have been pointed at the refs but Hull were better on the day and got the win. Touchie also missed Burgess being taken out late at least 2 seconds after putting a kick through but that's sport. I think Bentham was pretty poor and missed several for both sides. From a Wigan perspective, to have gone through the first 20 minutes of the second half with 80% territory (and a similar figure for possession) and still come away with 3 scores each shows how good their defense was. Their attack however was woeful and Sneyd absolutely showed bow Williams and Leuleuai up for their in field kicking. Not once did they kick into that patch of sun. Simple high kicks when Hull's wingers are so much more dominant than Wigan's is just stupid. I was crying for a grubber kick behind and let Marshall/Burgess try and outpace their opposite number but it never happened.



C'est la vie - best team won and it was a close, intense game so that's all you can ask for. Shout out to the 60 year old Hull fan sat in the Wigan end with the express purpose of winding Wiganers up calling them every name under the sun and pushing them when the team made a mistake. I'm sure there was experiences like that in the other end and it's a shame that it put a real dampener on those around us. I can't wrap my head around it. His team won and instead of singing and celebrating the win with other fans, he celebrated on his own surrounded by other fans. I know which I'd rather do.