Mild mannered Janitor wrote: But it's not 13 months ago now. We hav know for a while that the attendance have been masked by the club Wembley seats. Now, when the actual figure is sub 70k it sends out a strong message of diminished interest.



Cardiff did not struggle to sell out. Perhaps it's time for a return

Cardiff was before Catalans entered Super League giving fans a weekend away and before Magic Weekend was introduced. Also it was only 2005 when the Final was moved to August.All these have an effect on the Cup Final attendances, if we moved the final to Cardiff next season the attendance wouldn't be much different to what we saw on Saturday. Obviously 68k in the Principality Stadium would look better than in Wembley as the capacity is 16k lower.