WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wembley

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Wembley

Post a reply
Re: Wembley
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:39 pm
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7095
Location: Here there and everywhere
Sheldon wrote:
I bet you wasn't saying that 13 months ago!


But it's not 13 months ago now. We hav know for a while that the attendance have been masked by the club Wembley seats. Now, when the actual figure is sub 70k it sends out a strong message of diminished interest.

Cardiff did not struggle to sell out. Perhaps it's time for a return
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: Wembley
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:53 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18097
Location: Back in Hull.
Just watched the game back, thought the ref had a good game, the club try was 50/50, could have gone either way.

Only two decisions that were 100% wrong where when Clubb knocked Houghton's hand and he gave a knock on against Wigan and the Marshall foot in goal, which led to the comeback try when Hull where in total control.
Re: Wembley
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:19 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 787
Sheldon wrote:
I hate this attitude. It's not the refs putting cheap dog shots in, trying to "win" penalties, inventing plays on the cusp of the rules to gain advantage.


No it was Mr tackle 52
Re: Wembley
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:26 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 787
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
I went yesterday and clearly as a Hull fan I was delighted at the result. All games have contentious call. Did Clubb have the ball reefed or did he lose it whilst twisting to try and ground it? Did Marshall put his foot touch in goal at the start of the possession which lead to Wigans final try?

One things for certain, the officials were not the ones knocking or or throwing forward passes.

I sat in Club Wembley. Perfect seats, but the organisation (or lack of it) whilst entering the stadium was a bit of a concern.

As for the popularity of it as a showpiece event. As many have said, this clearly needs looking at. I think the final should be moved from London. Possibly rotate around other venues (Cardiff, Edinburgh,)


Very easy to say as your team won but if that Burgess forward pass try right at end Wigan had kick to win (not much chance of success I will agree)the touch judge was happy with it. Bentham called it forward.it was forward no doubt but the touchy waved play on
Re: Wembley
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:29 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 787
Dave K. wrote:
Just watched the game back, thought the ref had a good game, the club try was 50/50, could have gone either way.

Only two decisions that were 100% wrong where when Clubb knocked Houghton's hand and he gave a knock on against Wigan and the Marshall foot in goal, which led to the comeback try when Hull where in total control.


Not seen blinkers like that since Newbury races. Bentham did his normal FC biased performance. It's a real trend
Re: Wembley
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:29 pm
Call Me God Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 10
I watched the game live on TV and enjoyed it immensely.

The Stadium being 40k, 50k, 60k 100k full didn't impact on my enjoyment, but as usual, RL fans love to blame the date, roadworks, engineering works and the dog eating their homework on the empathy that has crept into the game.
We have a great product but we're not selling it to a new audience, so therefore, as RL fans age and then die they aren't being replaced.

My clubs (London and NZ Warriors) are a perfect example of getting it wrong/right....at Mt Smart we see families, dads and Kids and sometimes 3 generations of the same families at games....at London we have a core of the same 300 or so fans with the majority (75%+) being at or close to pensionable age....when these fans are gone there's nobody there to replace them......

the RFL need to sell the CCF to a newer audience ot it'll end up being moved to a smaller venue and become even loss significant on the UK sporting landscape.
Re: Wembley
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:45 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18097
Location: Back in Hull.
craig hkr wrote:
Not seen blinkers like that since Newbury races. Bentham did his normal FC biased performance. It's a real trend


You need to stop drinking and posting Craig.

What decisions apart from the ones mentioned did he get wrong?
Re: Wembley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 1:12 am
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3919
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Sheldon wrote:
I read the first line which said you didn't know.

I don't need your guess work.

I theorise that you know squat about squat given your inept response, blah, blah, blah ...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: knockersbumpMKII, Sheldon, Sir Kevin Sinfield and 46 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,622,78045276,1984,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  TODAY : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM