I went yesterday and clearly as a Hull fan I was delighted at the result. All games have contentious call. Did Clubb have the ball reefed or did he lose it whilst twisting to try and ground it? Did Marshall put his foot touch in goal at the start of the possession which lead to Wigans final try?
One things for certain, the officials were not the ones knocking or or throwing forward passes.
I sat in Club Wembley. Perfect seats, but the organisation (or lack of it) whilst entering the stadium was a bit of a concern.
As for the popularity of it as a showpiece event. As many have said, this clearly needs looking at. I think the final should be moved from London. Possibly rotate around other venues (Cardiff, Edinburgh,)
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Sun Aug 27, 2017 2:47 pm
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
I think the final should be moved from London. Possibly rotate around other venues (Cardiff, Edinburgh,)
I bet you wasn't saying that 13 months ago!
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
|
Sun Aug 27, 2017 3:51 pm
Moving it wont do anything to increase the numbers wanting to attend.
It's the fact that it (the final) is just one of many big RL events, as opposed to being THE only one.
Well played Hull, I made a few quid and it's great to see a "new" club winning some of the major trophies (I know they won last season as well but, you take my point).
Sun Aug 27, 2017 4:11 pm
Sheldon wrote:
How do you know? How much do the local council pay to get the event to there city?
Okay, they pay for the stadium hire for 2 days, plus added extras in and around the ground.
Or do you imagine that the local authorities are going to stump a massive wad of cash equivalent to even half of what the lead sponsor for the whole of SL does for a 2 day event, I don't think so!
Two day tickets can be had for the price of a single match day ticket. the actual number of fans attending bearing in mind a lot will be going for both days is much much less than the equivalent games on any given SL weekend, ergo the amount of money based on ticket sales alone is massively reduced.
it costs the clubs a lot more to travel, ALL the clubs have to travel, not half, maybe you think all the additional travel is paid for by the local authority too? Then you have home stadium concessions, home stadium packages/boxes, merchandise sales etc whilst local businesses around each club are not part of that money for the club they are also missing out.
the event itself has a knock on effect on Wembley attendance too IMHO as it's now seen as the big weekend out several hours drive/train away for the year as opposed to a trip to Wembley for neutrals.
Then you have the slight downturn in fans the following weekend, fans have splashed out on a mickey up at Newcastle and some floating fans don't turn up for the next home game or the away game, this is a reality not made up.
We should also extend the season back a week so that we can avoid the ridiculous situation of playing two games within a few days which is both stupid and dangerous (player welfare right??) and it also affects fan numbers for those games. Spread those two games out over two weeks not one, losing the magic weekend to hold Wembley in late May instead and have a normal round of matches in the last week of August would work out far more beneficial for individual clubs AND Wembley would have far greater numbers in attendance.
Sun Aug 27, 2017 5:09 pm
As a neutral, that was a great game; tough defence, skillful attacking play and very little pillocking about - a few dodgy calls, but they balanced themselves out. And without a doubt, the best team won - Wigan did well to keep it so close, because they were outplayed in pretty much every area. Congratulations to Hull - quite an achievement.
Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:21 pm
Ganson's Optician wrote:
It struck me yesterday what a mess the game is in right now. A random Rugby Union game can pull in a better crowd than our final. How has it come to that?
For the first time, we didn't bother buying tickets in advance, because we are sick of paying full whack only for the RFL to flog seats off for next-to-nothing a few months later. Sure enough we got Club Wembley for a fiver from a tout!
Me too. Seems that the game is reliant on fewer and fewer people and families. So many players these days come from families with other players on them. A smaller and smaller pool. Add to that a resurgence of the fortunes of football teams in RL towns and things are not looking good.
Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:27 pm
I think the date has a major impact on the attendance. To have it on August Bank Holiday weekend is insane. So many people are on / coming home from family holidays.
Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:36 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Blah, blah
I read the first line which said you didn't know.
I don't need your guess work.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:45 pm
Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:23 pm
The Bank Holiday traffic / engineering works is always a concern since the final moved to August. While this was one of the reasons we didn't go, the other reason was that we tend to end up sitting near people who don't seem to want to watch the game. Whether it be at the DW or Wembley or Old Trafford, people who have presumably bought their own tickets seem to want to spend the time going to/from the bar or to/from the toilet. Then there's the requirement for food of course, 'cos they can't wait till full time or eat beforehand. We watched yesterday's game in the comfort of our own home, with lots of legroom and virtually for free. Sadly we didn't put any money into the coffers of the RFL / the game but that is because of what we feel the product has become. I don't think we missed out on any atmosphere because there doesn't seem to be much at Wembley (or the DW!). If others feel the same way and vote with their feet, the attendances suffer more, atmosphere drops more and the cycle continues. We often joke that clubs should sell tickets to a part of the stand where people actually want to watch the game! Can you imagine?!
