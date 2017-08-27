WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wembley

I went yesterday and clearly as a Hull fan I was delighted at the result. All games have contentious call. Did Clubb have the ball reefed or did he lose it whilst twisting to try and ground it? Did Marshall put his foot touch in goal at the start of the possession which lead to Wigans final try?

One things for certain, the officials were not the ones knocking or or throwing forward passes.

I sat in Club Wembley. Perfect seats, but the organisation (or lack of it) whilst entering the stadium was a bit of a concern.

As for the popularity of it as a showpiece event. As many have said, this clearly needs looking at. I think the final should be moved from London. Possibly rotate around other venues (Cardiff, Edinburgh,)
I bet you wasn't saying that 13 months ago!
Moving it wont do anything to increase the numbers wanting to attend.
It's the fact that it (the final) is just one of many big RL events, as opposed to being THE only one.
Well played Hull, I made a few quid and it's great to see a "new" club winning some of the major trophies (I know they won last season as well but, you take my point).
How do you know? How much do the local council pay to get the event to there city?

Okay, they pay for the stadium hire for 2 days, plus added extras in and around the ground.
Or do you imagine that the local authorities are going to stump a massive wad of cash equivalent to even half of what the lead sponsor for the whole of SL does for a 2 day event, I don't think so!

Two day tickets can be had for the price of a single match day ticket. the actual number of fans attending bearing in mind a lot will be going for both days is much much less than the equivalent games on any given SL weekend, ergo the amount of money based on ticket sales alone is massively reduced.
it costs the clubs a lot more to travel, ALL the clubs have to travel, not half, maybe you think all the additional travel is paid for by the local authority too? Then you have home stadium concessions, home stadium packages/boxes, merchandise sales etc whilst local businesses around each club are not part of that money for the club they are also missing out.
the event itself has a knock on effect on Wembley attendance too IMHO as it's now seen as the big weekend out several hours drive/train away for the year as opposed to a trip to Wembley for neutrals.

Then you have the slight downturn in fans the following weekend, fans have splashed out on a mickey up at Newcastle and some floating fans don't turn up for the next home game or the away game, this is a reality not made up.
We should also extend the season back a week so that we can avoid the ridiculous situation of playing two games within a few days which is both stupid and dangerous (player welfare right??) and it also affects fan numbers for those games. Spread those two games out over two weeks not one, losing the magic weekend to hold Wembley in late May instead and have a normal round of matches in the last week of August would work out far more beneficial for individual clubs AND Wembley would have far greater numbers in attendance.
As a neutral, that was a great game; tough defence, skillful attacking play and very little pillocking about - a few dodgy calls, but they balanced themselves out. And without a doubt, the best team won - Wigan did well to keep it so close, because they were outplayed in pretty much every area. Congratulations to Hull - quite an achievement.
