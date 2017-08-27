I went yesterday and clearly as a Hull fan I was delighted at the result. All games have contentious call. Did Clubb have the ball reefed or did he lose it whilst twisting to try and ground it? Did Marshall put his foot touch in goal at the start of the possession which lead to Wigans final try?



One things for certain, the officials were not the ones knocking or or throwing forward passes.



I sat in Club Wembley. Perfect seats, but the organisation (or lack of it) whilst entering the stadium was a bit of a concern.



As for the popularity of it as a showpiece event. As many have said, this clearly needs looking at. I think the final should be moved from London. Possibly rotate around other venues (Cardiff, Edinburgh,)