As stated by previous poster the final needs to be earlier in the season. I fear a return to May is out of the question due to Wembley being used for the FA cup final and the playoffs on the two May bank holidays. An earlier cup final and a move of the Magic weekend to the last match of the regular season may boost attendances at both. Magic would be something special with play off places and possibly the League Leaders shield being decided.



Now on to Wembley/organisation. Several times in recent years there have been issues with the rail network on August bank holiday. I guess that Network Rail don't give a toss as it mainly affects Northerners travelling South. To compound the issue some idiot has thought that it is a good idea to build flats, shops etc. on the stadium carparks. It took over an hour in the queue (approx. 1/2 mile) to get in to the coachpark that is now smaller than the one at the DW! Absolutely crazy for a national stadium that attracts people from all over the country; especially when the rail network is stuffed and people have to travel by road.



The PA failure during "Abide with me" was an embarrassment and the half time break dragged on for a good 20 mins. It was after 5pm when the match finished. God knows what time it would have finished if it had gone to golden point. I remember when the match was done and dusted, you'd watched the cup presentation and be back on the coach by 5pm.