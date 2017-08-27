WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wembley

Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:30 am
cravenpark1 wrote:
Jake the Peg wrote:
I meant in large numbers. yes there were neutrals there but go back 20 years and there were huge numbers of neutrals. maybe the change from may to august is a big factor

I do not like this Jake but I agree, move it back to may has soon has possible


It's a mixture of many things, the main one being a general apathy towards the game from many of its loyal supporters, which means spending extra money to go to an event as a neutral is no longer as appealing, also the over saturation of events, but I'm also sure the August date doesn't help. It's smack bang in the middle of holiday season and it's the bank holiday weekend which is notorious for people heading off for breaks. Then throw in the fact that there are things like Leeds/Reading Fest on the same time, there's plenty of other things people are doing this weekend. A May weekend is much more like to see neutrals attend.
