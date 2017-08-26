WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wembley

Re: Wembley
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 9:42 pm
Ziggy Stardust
Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2653
Location: Serpo
shinymcshine wrote:
Wasn't that long ago that the majority of travelling fans would go by coach. To suggest that so many now choose not to go because of issues with the train seems a bit implausible.


Agree, Wigan fans have turned against SW running a club for the Boys.

That's the main reason Wigan fans are not turning up.
Re: Wembley
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 9:55 pm
goobervision
Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:55 am
Posts: 807
Ziggy Stardust wrote:
Agree, Wigan fans have turned against SW running a club for the Boys.

That's the main reason Wigan fans are not turning up.


Rubbish.
Re: Wembley
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 10:31 pm
Dally
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14474
Poor crowd. Given as 68,000 odd but I am very sceptical that number was actually there. Maybe 60'000.
As neutrals luckily we were with Hull supporters. I must confess they were a very nice group of people.
Game was one of the best finals for a while. No stunningly exciting play but a good close game. Hull totally dominated without getting away and Wigan were dogged. I predicted with 10 or so minutes left that Wigan would get very close / win it and so it proved, the forward pass was forward but from where I was sitting less so than one of Hull's. So to that extent Wigan were unlucky.
Disappointed with the number of neutrals and Wiganers (who seem back to their old ways if only turning out if they think they'll win). Overall one of the best big games I have been to in a while.
Re: Wembley
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 10:44 pm
Dally
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14474
Further thoughts - difference between winning and losing was marginal today. As to the Club effort to me ot was deliberately dislodged by a Hull player but I was in a minority of one were I was sat. So, I guess a judgment call. there were the forward passes given and not given. The obstruction given. The foot on dead not given. So a lot of the key moments swung on officials decisions, several of which I think were wrong. Best team won but although Wigan defended doggedly without being able to hold onto the ball for long enough to threaten Hull.
Re: Wembley
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 11:01 pm
P-J
Joined: Mon Feb 22, 2010 7:51 pm
Posts: 1605
A close game decided by poor officiating.

The RFL really need to up the standards of the referees or the game will die.
Re: Wembley
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 11:57 pm
Ziggy Stardust
Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2653
Location: Serpo
goobervision wrote:
Rubbish.


Yeah we were.

Ostrich.

:CRAZY:
Re: Wembley
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 12:01 am
the artist
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6057
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Wigg'n wrote:
Also why was there a large section of empty seats right in the middle of the Hull end? Lower tier.


there was some stuff on facebook about a coach company letting a group of fans down at the last minute. also i think a coach broke down on the way. could have been one of those groups in those seats
The referee's indecision is final
