Poor crowd. Given as 68,000 odd but I am very sceptical that number was actually there. Maybe 60'000.

As neutrals luckily we were with Hull supporters. I must confess they were a very nice group of people.

Game was one of the best finals for a while. No stunningly exciting play but a good close game. Hull totally dominated without getting away and Wigan were dogged. I predicted with 10 or so minutes left that Wigan would get very close / win it and so it proved, the forward pass was forward but from where I was sitting less so than one of Hull's. So to that extent Wigan were unlucky.

Disappointed with the number of neutrals and Wiganers (who seem back to their old ways if only turning out if they think they'll win). Overall one of the best big games I have been to in a while.