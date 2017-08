knockersbumpMKII wrote:

Clubb has a responsibility to keep hold of the ball, he's reaching over and there is what we see in games every weekend a bit of pressure on the ball. it's not a strip/reef, Clubb loses control, in real time that's never given in any league game on any part of the pitch.



SOL makes NO effort whatsoever to duck or move out the way, penalty is the correct decision as he's deliberately impeding play in an offside position.

if you're going to be picky then a strike to the head of Mark Syned by a Wigan player which cuts his head should have being a yellow, then two sin bins missed by the officials against Wigan for a swinging arm and a crusher tackle. Then the obvious stepping on the whitewash that the in goal official didn't bother looking at that gave Wigan field position.

it's all swings and roundabouts, get over it, we won and were by far the better team. Credit to Wigan for a great defensive effort.