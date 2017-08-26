WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wembley

Re: Wembley
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 2:02 pm
Gazwire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009 8:06 pm
Posts: 1381
Come abide with me sounded absolutely dreadful. This has happened a few times before- how come this type of thing doesn't seem to happen at other sporting events hosted by Wembley?
Re: Wembley
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 2:29 pm
Salford red all over
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2930
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
Good job two of our best supported clubs are in the final, ffs it's a disgraceful shambolic embarrassment !!!!!
Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.

Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)


The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget
The Naive Forgive And Forget
The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget


"I am not young enough to know everything"
Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)



One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.

virginia woolf (1882-1941)
