Wembley
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:03 pm
Walter Neff User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat Feb 21, 2009 11:26 pm
Posts: 906
Location: Walsall
Will it be ok to pay on the the day at Wembley this Saturday?....Have decided to make a day of it and just wondering...
Rugby League,,,The Greatest Game On Earth..
Re: Wembley
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:13 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10440
Walter Neff wrote:
Will it be ok to pay on the the day at Wembley this Saturday?....Have decided to make a day of it and just wondering...



Was able too last year but not seem anything this year saying you can
Re: Wembley
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 8:41 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 351
Will be seats available. Get there early to find the right seats for you. Enjoy!
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Wembley
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 2:19 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1596
order on line and collect on day, thats what i would do,
Re: Wembley
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 8:10 pm
Dally User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14472
Anybody know how many tickets have been sold?
Re: Wembley
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 8:11 pm
Dally User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14472
I am sure all will know but just in case for those coming from the NW - Euston Station closed this weekend.
Re: Wembley
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 9:15 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5557
Dally wrote:
Anybody know how many tickets have been sold?


It was announced on Radio Humberside tonight that Hull have outsold Wigan 3 to 1 - which came from the RFL. They reckon close to around 25k from Hull
Re: Wembley
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 7:43 am
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2693
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Wilde 3 wrote:
It was announced on Radio Humberside tonight that Hull have outsold Wigan 3 to 1 - which came from the RFL. They reckon close to around 25k from Hull

I take it then you will be able to walk down Hessle RD in peace then but keep away from LONDON :lol: :lol: :lol:
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

