WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 27

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 27

Post a reply
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 27
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 7:42 am
WF Rhino User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 330
LEE 12
CAS 14
WAK 6
STH 18
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 27
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 8:19 am
BRK Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2011 3:49 pm
Posts: 227
LEE 2
CAS 8
WAK 4
STH 2
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 27
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:20 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15173
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
LEE 18
HUD 14
WAK 12
WIG 18
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 27
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:43 am
Xykojen User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 06, 2013 1:51 pm
Posts: 140
Location: Lurking Somewhere
LEE 20
HUD 8
WAK 10
STH 12
-Xyk
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 27
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:22 pm
John boy 13 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2012 8:41 pm
Posts: 179
LEE 12
CAS 10
SAL 6
STH 6
The back to back champion of the shark-0- meter prediction league
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 27
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:31 pm
deanos rhinos User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jul 03, 2003 12:30 pm
Posts: 448
Location: Leeds
LEE 8
HUD 4
SAL 6
STH 8

Cheers
Deanos Rhinos
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 27
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:49 pm
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5426
LEE 8
HUD 7
SAL 6
STH 10
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 27
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 1:29 pm
steve slippery morris User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2006 4:43 pm
Posts: 553
LEE 8
CAS 8
SAL 4
STH 4
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bramleyrhino, BRK, Dadsylad, HucknallLoiner, Joe Banjo, Mike1970, son of headingley, TrevLovesJanice, WF Rhino and 158 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,624,1711,56976,2034,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
10
- 20BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM