Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 27
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 6:28 am
Carisma HFC User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Jan 07, 2003 5:44 pm
Posts: 569
Location: South of Heaven
LEE 10
CAS 22
SAL 6
STH 16
Sometimes say nothing!!!
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 27
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 7:25 am

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7003
Location: Heart and mind at Headingley, body anywhere else in the world
LEE by 12
CAS by 12
WAK by 6
WIG by 2
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 27
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:58 am
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22222
LEE 14
CAS 8
SAL 8
STH 7
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 27
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 6:32 pm
The Biffs Back User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4088
LEE 8
CAS 8
SAL 8
STH 7
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield
