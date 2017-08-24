This week's results
Castleford 45 Wakefield 20 - Castleford by 25
Hull FC 18 Huddersfield 46 - Huddersfield by 28
Leeds 16 St Helens 14 - Leeds by 2
Wigan 42 Salford 6 - Wigan by 36
This week's scores (If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it)
5 FoxyRhino, Rhinos_bish, Rhinos69, The Biffs Back (Predictors of the week)
3 Biff Tannen, BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Ducknumber1, Finglas, Frosties., Highbury Rhino, Him, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Old Feller, Priestley, Rhino-Mark, Rhino46, Sarahgrhino, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino, ThePrinter, WF Rhino, Xykojen
2 Carisma HFC, Deanos Rhinos, Rodhutch, Southstander.com, Taxi4stevesmith, Tvoc
1 Cuppabrew, Rotherhamrhino
0 Tigertot
Overall table
(the number in brackets for the current top 10 represents the number of correct score predictions right which is a tie-break in case of 2 people having the same score)
115 (9) The Biffs Back
113 (7) Rhinos69
112 (6) Ducknumber1
112 (5) Steamy
--------------------
111 (6) Tad Rhino
111 (5) Xykojen
110 (8) Tvoc
109 (7) Jamie101
109 (6) FoxyRhino
106 Him
105 BRK, Priestley
104 Broad Ings Warrior
103 ThePrinter
102 Steve Slippery Morris
101 Frosties., John Boy 13, Rhino-Mark, WF Rhino
99 Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, Sarahgrhino
98 Rodhutch, Taxi4stevesmith
97 Rhinos_bish
96 Carisma HFC, Old Feller
95 Biff Tannen
94 Southstander.com
92 Rhino46
91 Cuppabrew, Tigertot
88 Rotherhamrhino
87 Highbury Rhino
78 Phil Clarke
69 Loiner81
40 Dave1612
24 William Eve
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head
No games this weekend as its the Challenge Cup Final so these games are for 31st August and 1st September.
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Leeds (LEE) v Hull FC (HFC)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Castleford (CAS)
Salford (SAL) v Wakefield (WAK)
St Helens (STH) v Wigan (WIG)
Good luck
Castleford 45 Wakefield 20 - Castleford by 25
Hull FC 18 Huddersfield 46 - Huddersfield by 28
Leeds 16 St Helens 14 - Leeds by 2
Wigan 42 Salford 6 - Wigan by 36
This week's scores (If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it)
5 FoxyRhino, Rhinos_bish, Rhinos69, The Biffs Back (Predictors of the week)
3 Biff Tannen, BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Ducknumber1, Finglas, Frosties., Highbury Rhino, Him, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Old Feller, Priestley, Rhino-Mark, Rhino46, Sarahgrhino, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino, ThePrinter, WF Rhino, Xykojen
2 Carisma HFC, Deanos Rhinos, Rodhutch, Southstander.com, Taxi4stevesmith, Tvoc
1 Cuppabrew, Rotherhamrhino
0 Tigertot
Overall table
(the number in brackets for the current top 10 represents the number of correct score predictions right which is a tie-break in case of 2 people having the same score)
115 (9) The Biffs Back
113 (7) Rhinos69
112 (6) Ducknumber1
112 (5) Steamy
--------------------
111 (6) Tad Rhino
111 (5) Xykojen
110 (8) Tvoc
109 (7) Jamie101
109 (6) FoxyRhino
106 Him
105 BRK, Priestley
104 Broad Ings Warrior
103 ThePrinter
102 Steve Slippery Morris
101 Frosties., John Boy 13, Rhino-Mark, WF Rhino
99 Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, Sarahgrhino
98 Rodhutch, Taxi4stevesmith
97 Rhinos_bish
96 Carisma HFC, Old Feller
95 Biff Tannen
94 Southstander.com
92 Rhino46
91 Cuppabrew, Tigertot
88 Rotherhamrhino
87 Highbury Rhino
78 Phil Clarke
69 Loiner81
40 Dave1612
24 William Eve
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head
No games this weekend as its the Challenge Cup Final so these games are for 31st August and 1st September.
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Leeds (LEE) v Hull FC (HFC)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Castleford (CAS)
Salford (SAL) v Wakefield (WAK)
St Helens (STH) v Wigan (WIG)
Good luck