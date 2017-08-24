WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 27

2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 27
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 8:40 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2937
Location: Leeds
This week's results
Castleford 45 Wakefield 20 - Castleford by 25
Hull FC 18 Huddersfield 46 - Huddersfield by 28
Leeds 16 St Helens 14 - Leeds by 2
Wigan 42 Salford 6 - Wigan by 36

This week's scores (If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it)

5 FoxyRhino, Rhinos_bish, Rhinos69, The Biffs Back (Predictors of the week)
3 Biff Tannen, BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Ducknumber1, Finglas, Frosties., Highbury Rhino, Him, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Old Feller, Priestley, Rhino-Mark, Rhino46, Sarahgrhino, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino, ThePrinter, WF Rhino, Xykojen
2 Carisma HFC, Deanos Rhinos, Rodhutch, Southstander.com, Taxi4stevesmith, Tvoc
1 Cuppabrew, Rotherhamrhino
0 Tigertot

Overall table
(the number in brackets for the current top 10 represents the number of correct score predictions right which is a tie-break in case of 2 people having the same score)

115 (9) The Biffs Back
113 (7) Rhinos69
112 (6) Ducknumber1
112 (5) Steamy
--------------------
111 (6) Tad Rhino
111 (5) Xykojen
110 (8) Tvoc
109 (7) Jamie101
109 (6) FoxyRhino

106 Him
105 BRK, Priestley
104 Broad Ings Warrior
103 ThePrinter
102 Steve Slippery Morris
101 Frosties., John Boy 13, Rhino-Mark, WF Rhino
99 Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, Sarahgrhino
98 Rodhutch, Taxi4stevesmith
97 Rhinos_bish
96 Carisma HFC, Old Feller
95 Biff Tannen
94 Southstander.com
92 Rhino46
91 Cuppabrew, Tigertot
88 Rotherhamrhino
87 Highbury Rhino
78 Phil Clarke
69 Loiner81
40 Dave1612
24 William Eve
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head


No games this weekend as its the Challenge Cup Final so these games are for 31st August and 1st September.

If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Leeds (LEE) v Hull FC (HFC)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Castleford (CAS)
Salford (SAL) v Wakefield (WAK)
St Helens (STH) v Wigan (WIG)

Good luck
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 27
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 8:26 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 907
LEE 10
CAS 14
WAK 10
STH 8
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 27
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:39 pm
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 12, 2003 9:27 pm
Posts: 1579
Location: London
LEE 16
CAS 18
WAK 14
STH 16
Born a Loiner die a Rhino (but not too soon I hope)
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 27
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 1:14 pm
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 07, 2006 8:19 pm
Posts: 350
LEE 8
HUD 4
WAK 10
STH 7
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 27
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:57 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20314
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
LEE 16
CAS 14
SAL 14
STH 10

Users browsing this forum: Bfd_Rhino, Biff Tannen, ducknumber1, hull2524, Jimbo_Returns, Jrrhino, leedsnsouths, Seth, sgtwilko, SmokeyTA, STEVENM1000, suffolk rhinos and 152 guests

