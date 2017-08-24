This week's results

Castleford 45 Wakefield 20 - Castleford by 25

Hull FC 18 Huddersfield 46 - Huddersfield by 28

Leeds 16 St Helens 14 - Leeds by 2

Wigan 42 Salford 6 - Wigan by 36



This week's scores (If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it)



5 FoxyRhino, Rhinos_bish, Rhinos69, The Biffs Back (Predictors of the week)

3 Biff Tannen, BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Ducknumber1, Finglas, Frosties., Highbury Rhino, Him, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Old Feller, Priestley, Rhino-Mark, Rhino46, Sarahgrhino, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino, ThePrinter, WF Rhino, Xykojen

2 Carisma HFC, Deanos Rhinos, Rodhutch, Southstander.com, Taxi4stevesmith, Tvoc

1 Cuppabrew, Rotherhamrhino

0 Tigertot



Overall table

(the number in brackets for the current top 10 represents the number of correct score predictions right which is a tie-break in case of 2 people having the same score)



115 (9) The Biffs Back

113 (7) Rhinos69

112 (6) Ducknumber1

112 (5) Steamy

--------------------

111 (6) Tad Rhino

111 (5) Xykojen

110 (8) Tvoc

109 (7) Jamie101

109 (6) FoxyRhino



106 Him

105 BRK, Priestley

104 Broad Ings Warrior

103 ThePrinter

102 Steve Slippery Morris

101 Frosties., John Boy 13, Rhino-Mark, WF Rhino

99 Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, Sarahgrhino

98 Rodhutch, Taxi4stevesmith

97 Rhinos_bish

96 Carisma HFC, Old Feller

95 Biff Tannen

94 Southstander.com

92 Rhino46

91 Cuppabrew, Tigertot

88 Rotherhamrhino

87 Highbury Rhino

78 Phil Clarke

69 Loiner81

40 Dave1612

24 William Eve

6 FGB

5 Mr. Zucchini Head





No games this weekend as its the Challenge Cup Final so these games are for 31st August and 1st September.



If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).



Leeds (LEE) v Hull FC (HFC)

Huddersfield (HUD) v Castleford (CAS)

Salford (SAL) v Wakefield (WAK)

St Helens (STH) v Wigan (WIG)



Good luck