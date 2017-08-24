Wigan Warriors welcome back Tom Davies and Joel Tomkins for Challenge Cup Final
Pair return for Wembley cup final showdown with Hull FC
Wigan Warriors face Hull FC in the 2017 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, 3pm kick-off
Wigan Warriors have today named the 19-man squad for the 2017 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final.
The Warriors face Hull FC at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 3pm kick-off with Joel Tomkins and Tom Davies both returning.
Joel Tomkins has overcome a groin injury that has kept him sidelined for the last three games and Tom Davies returns after a one-week absence with a slight hamstring problem. The pair replace Jack Wells and Nick Gregson in the Wigan squad.
Wigan face Hull in a Challenge Cup Final for the fourth time with the Warriors winning 16-0 last time the two sides met at Wembley in 2013.
Shaun Wane’s side have won seven, drawn one and lost two of their last ten games whilst the Black and Whites have won six and lost four of their last ten.
Lee Radford’s side have the advantage between the two side so far this season having won 22-20 at Wigan back in March and 39-26 at the KCOM Stadium in June.
Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad
John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Liam Farrell, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.
Read more at http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... RzTeF7f.99
