WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 For Wembley

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk 19 For Wembley

Post a reply
19 For Wembley
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 5:33 pm
Ashton Bears User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 833
Location: Around the three Sisters
Wigan Warriors welcome back Tom Davies and Joel Tomkins for Challenge Cup Final

Pair return for Wembley cup final showdown with Hull FC

Wigan Warriors face Hull FC in the 2017 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, 3pm kick-off
Wigan Warriors have today named the 19-man squad for the 2017 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final.
The Warriors face Hull FC at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 3pm kick-off with Joel Tomkins and Tom Davies both returning.

Joel Tomkins has overcome a groin injury that has kept him sidelined for the last three games and Tom Davies returns after a one-week absence with a slight hamstring problem. The pair replace Jack Wells and Nick Gregson in the Wigan squad.

Wigan face Hull in a Challenge Cup Final for the fourth time with the Warriors winning 16-0 last time the two sides met at Wembley in 2013.

Shaun Wane’s side have won seven, drawn one and lost two of their last ten games whilst the Black and Whites have won six and lost four of their last ten.

Lee Radford’s side have the advantage between the two side so far this season having won 22-20 at Wigan back in March and 39-26 at the KCOM Stadium in June.

Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad
John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Liam Farrell, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.


Read more at http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... RzTeF7f.99
Re: 19 For Wembley
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 5:47 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1039
Only question is is Tomkins or Isa. Davies is in and I understand Marshall is 18th man.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: hatty, Jimmy Hornbys Tash, moto748, MOUSE13, muttywhitedog, Orrell Lad, owd bird, Rogues Gallery, ShortArse, Singing Warrior, Upthepies, Wigg'n, Ziggy Stardust and 209 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,621,7671,73976,1924,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
34
- 52PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 26th Aug : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM