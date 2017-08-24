WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Anyone Getting The Jitters Yet?

Anyone Getting The Jitters Yet?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 4:43 pm
Cherry_Warrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011
Posts: 617
I love all this build up the week leading up to the final. The Hul FC board is a good read at the moment. I just couldn't say who is going to win it. If you would have asked me 2 months ago Hull would have battered us all day long but now we only have a few players out and Sam T looking more like it recently the form has improved a lot and just in time to make it a good game (hopefully)

I genuinely can't look forward to it properly though until 5pm tomorrow when i finish work and then it really is Challenge Cup day build up for me. Canny wait :D :D
Re: Anyone Getting The Jitters Yet?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 4:47 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004
Posts: 21137
Location: WIGAN
Really looking forward to the day as a whole. I'm a Wigan fan who was brought up on nothing but success to then go through the real lows. When we started to get back in to the mix for trophies in 2010 I was as nervous as hell going in to games (that 2010 GF was torture) but as I've realised there will be more Finals around the corner I've become a bit more relaxed.

It should be a cracking day out which will hopefully be topped off by a good win.
Re: Anyone Getting The Jitters Yet?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:00 pm
moto748
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015
Posts: 2497
Pleased about the weather forecast too; really looking forward to it. :)
Re: Anyone Getting The Jitters Yet?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:08 pm
hengirl
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015
Posts: 168
Er ok my first time,bit late to the party i grant you so i'm like a giddy kipper my husband who's been a few times is very laid back.

But yes looking forward to it.
Re: Anyone Getting The Jitters Yet?
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 5:06 am
Edinburgh Warrior
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 30, 2010
Posts: 928
Location: counting the number of thursdays i will need off work
Cant wait . been to every final since 2004 but it is extra special when your team is in it. Feels like a real home game for us 1 hour on a plane and not 4+ hours on the M6 and all the Friday traffic problems . 8 from Edinburgh and 1 from Belfast heading down this evening (Friday)

Safe journey to everyone see you all at Wembaleee

Regards , EW
Regards , EW
Re: Anyone Getting The Jitters Yet?
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 8:14 am
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 5292
Even the bookies can't separate the two teams. Hoping for a classic, and a golden point Wigan win in ET.
Re: Anyone Getting The Jitters Yet?
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 8:23 am
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005
Posts: 12418
Geoff wrote:
Even the bookies can't separate the two teams. Hoping for a classic, and a golden point Wigan win in ET.

Is it no longer a midweek replay at a random ground? I'm not quite getting the jitters yet, our group are all coming round watching the 85' final tonight (a tradition we have before finals). That's when it'll kick in for me!
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

