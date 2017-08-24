I love all this build up the week leading up to the final. The Hul FC board is a good read at the moment. I just couldn't say who is going to win it. If you would have asked me 2 months ago Hull would have battered us all day long but now we only have a few players out and Sam T looking more like it recently the form has improved a lot and just in time to make it a good game (hopefully)I genuinely can't look forward to it properly though until 5pm tomorrow when i finish work and then it really is Challenge Cup day build up for me. Canny wait